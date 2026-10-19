All eyes on Tehran! Sergey Lavrov arrives in Iran for talks on de-escalation in the Gulf

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Tehran for talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on de-escalation of tensions with the US in the Persian Gulf region. His program also includes a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The two ministers are expected to discuss specific steps to limit tensions, as well as the development of the crisis around the Strait of Hormuz. Lavrov will brief the Iranian side on the results of his meetings with representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Manama. The Bahraini capital was the first stop on his tour of the Middle East.

Moscow offers a diplomatic approach

During the meetings in Manama, Lavrov defended the need for a political solution and direct dialogue between the countries of the region. “We are focusing on eliminating the root causes of the conflict“, said the Russian foreign minister, quoted by “National“.

He pointed out that all Gulf states should participate in determining the way in which the crisis will be overcome. The approach presented by Moscow envisages dialogue between the coastal states and their neighbors, including Iraq and Jordan.

The Gulf Cooperation Council, for its part, called on Russia to use its influence to encourage Iran to comply with UN resolutions, stop attacks on countries in the region, and begin serious negotiations.

The Strait of Hormuz Crisis

According to TASS, the United States and Israel began military action against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of military action on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

On July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing Tehran of violating agreements related to the Strait of Hormuz. The US administration has subsequently signaled that it will limit the use of large-scale military force and focus its efforts on sanctions and economic pressure.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global energy supplies. About 25% of global oil trade and approximately 20% of liquefied natural gas trade pass through it. Against this backdrop, the talks in Tehran will cover not only relations between Iran and the US, but also shipping security and regional stability.

In addition to the crisis in the Persian Gulf, Lavrov and Iranian leaders will discuss practical measures to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Iran.

Sources: news.bg, tass.com, thenationalnews.com