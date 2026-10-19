Political influence networks linked to China and Iran have joined forces in the US to oppose US geopolitical policy. This is according to a Newsweek investigation, according to which the cooperation also included appeals for donations to sanctioned Iranian banks.

The publication focuses on the partnership between the Tehran-based organization “House of Latin America“ (HOLA) and the US-registered non-profit institute Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research. HOLA was founded about two decades ago with the aim of deepening ties between Iran and Latin America.

A member of HOLA in Chicago confirmed the information about the cooperation to Newsweek. The American institute has tax-exempt status and, according to the investigation, maintains extensive organizational and financial ties with China.

Donations to Bank Melli Iran accounts

The chairman of the advisory board and the main financier of Tricontinental is the American millionaire Neville Roy Singham, who lives in Shanghai. The institute’s Persian-language Telegram channel published appeals for donations, in which the proceeds from book sales were to be transferred to two accounts at Bank Melli Iran.

The accounts were in the name of Ali Aboutalebi, HOLA’s Chicago-based director of publications. The material provided does not indicate what amounts were collected or whether funds were actually transferred to these accounts.

Bank Melli Iran is subject to sanctions by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department. The US Treasury Department says the bank provided services to entities linked to the Iranian Ministry of Defense, as well as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Quds Force.

What has been confirmed

The existence of an organizational connection between HOLA and Tricontinental has been confirmed, as well as the publication of appeals for donations on the Persian-language channel of the American institute. The investigation describes these actions as part of a broader rapprochement between networks linked to China and Iran on US territory.

To date, no charges have been filed against HOLA, Tricontinental, Neville Roy Singham or Ali Aboutalebi in connection with the described appeals. The mere referral to a sanctioned bank does not prove a violation, and the specific financial transfers and the amount of funds possibly collected are not specified.

Sources: focus-news.net, unbiasedheadlines.com