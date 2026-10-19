Civil War! At least 50 Yemeni soldiers killed in Houthi attack

At least 50 Yemeni soldiers were killed and about 100 injured in a Houthi attack on the “Al Alam“ military camp in the southern province of Shabwa, Yemeni government officials said.

The Iranian-backed rebels fired ballistic missiles at the camp. Agence France-Presse reported that local hospitals were overwhelmed with wounded. The Associated Press also reported that the strike targeted a government military camp in Shabwa.

The attack is among the deadliest episodes in the escalating fighting between the Houthis and forces of the internationally recognized Yemeni government in recent months. Government forces are backed by Saudi Arabia.

New tensions after 2022 ceasefire

The clashes have violated a 2022 ceasefire agreement that largely ended active fighting in Yemen's civil war. The new escalation comes amid broader tensions between Iran and the United States.

In a separate incident on October 18, at least nine people were killed in an airstrike in the Houthi-controlled northern province of Saada. The victims included five children and two women, the Houthi health ministry said, attributing the strike to government forces.

The rebels said several similar airstrikes were carried out over the weekend, killing or wounding more than 30 people in total. This data has not been independently confirmed.

Saudi Arabia has not yet commented on the reports of the attack in Shabua and the airstrikes in Saada.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com