Wanted! Florida issues arrest warrant for Raul Castro

The state of Florida has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former Cuban leader Raul Castro in connection with the 1996 shooting down of two Brothers of Salvation planes. The warrant is related to a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

The document was signed by a Miami-Dade County judge. It states that there is sufficient reason to believe that Castro participated in a conspiracy that led to the deaths of four people. Florida will seek his full extradition if he is detained outside the state.

The case involves the downing of two planes

The incident occurred in February 1996. Two civilian planes belonging to the Miami-based organization “Brothers for Salvation“ were shot down by Cuban fighter jets over international waters. Armando Alejandro Jr., Mario de la Peña, Pablo Morales and Carlos Costa were killed. Three of them were American citizens.

At the time of the incident, Raúl Castro was Cuba's defense minister. American authorities claim that the Cuban military leadership gave the orders for the attack. The court order also cites surveillance data from the naval base in Key West and the transmission of flight information.

Castro is now also a defendant in a federal case

In May, the U.S. Department of Justice filed federal charges against Castro and five others. They include four counts of murder, two counts of destroying an aircraft and conspiracy to murder U.S. citizens. The federal arrest warrant was issued in that case, and the new warrant is for the state of Florida.

“The United States and President Trump do not forget and will not forget our citizens,“ said U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanch when announcing the federal indictment.

Raúl Castro is 95 years old. He led Cuba as president from 2008 to 2018, and later remained an influential figure in the country's government. Castro is not in custody in the United States, and American authorities have not publicly announced how he would be brought to justice if he is detained.

In both the federal and state cases, the charges are pending in court. Castro is presumed innocent until proven guilty according to law.

Sources: news.bg, wsvn.com, cbsnews.com