Donald Trump: Migrants have taken over France

US President Donald Trump said that “migrants have taken over France“, and called on the French authorities to close their borders quickly. The statement was published on the social network Truth Social.

Trump also shared a video related to the protests in Marseille. The footage described in the publication shows protesters storming the city hall and starting to destroy it. The US president presents what is happening as evidence of the difficult situation in France, but the material does not provide data to confirm his claim about migrants.

Trump continues to link the protests to migration

A day earlier, Trump said that “France is burning“, and blamed migrants for the unrest in the country. In a previous statement, he described the student protests as a result of "mass migration" and Islam.

Thus, the American president framed the protests and public tension in France within the framework of his own political position against migration. The French authorities were not quoted in the publication responding to the call to close the borders.

Sources: news.bg