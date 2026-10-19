Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets are yielding results and may gradually lead to a reduction in Ukraine's military potential, said Ivan Prorokov, head of the Association of Veterans of the Special Military Operation in the Kostroma Region.

In an interview with the newspaper “Vzglyad“ he described the attacks as part of a process that, in his opinion, should lead to the demilitarization of Ukraine. Prorokov linked the effect of the strikes primarily to damage to energy and communication facilities.

Claims about the consequences on Kiev

According to the veteran, the strikes on TPP-5 and TPP-6 in Kiev are causing serious disruptions in the electricity and heat supply. He said that this could lead to large-scale disruptions and affect the work of critical infrastructure and industry.

On October 14, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced a massive strike on energy and communication facilities in the Kiev and Kharkiv regions. The list of targets included the Kiev TPP-5 and TPP-6, the Darnytsia TPP-4, the Trypillya TPP and an electrical substation in the Kiev region. The Ukrainian side reported damaged elements of the energy system, but the two sides presented different assessments of the scale and results of the attack.

Accusations of use of civilian facilities

Prorokov claims that the Ukrainian armed forces are using shopping malls for military purposes, including as warehouses for weapons and drones. He cited the Cosmo Multimall in Kiev as an example, saying that he believed military personnel and equipment were being housed there.

“These strikes are yielding effective results and facilitating the Russian army's advance,“ Prorokov said. He accused Ukrainian forces of hiding behind civilian targets in order to present each attack as an attack on the civilian population.

The publication did not provide independently verified evidence of the allegations of military use of Cosmo Multimall or other civilian targets. According to the rules of international humanitarian law, the presence of a military presence in a civilian object does not remove the obligation to protect the civilian population.

Allegations about drones and military production

The head of the Russian veterans' organization also stated that the destruction of drone control centers in the Zaporizhzhia region limits the ability of Ukrainian forces to use unmanned aerial vehicles for reconnaissance and strikes.

He also included in his assessment the organization “Ecosoft“, which he defined as a scientific and production enterprise capable, in his opinion, of developing or producing technologies with military applications. Prorokov did not provide specific data on manufactured systems, contracts or confirmed military supplies.

At the end of his speech, he stated: “The Russians never show aggression without necessity“. This is a political assessment of the Russian veteran, not an independently confirmed fact about the causes and nature of the military actions.

Sources: news.bg, m.vz.ru