Ukrainian Air Defense Did Not Shoot Down a Ballistic Missile in the Latest Russian Strike

Ukraine did not shoot down a single ballistic missile during the massive Russian attack on the night of October 19. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian forces used ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as 269 attack drones of various types, 59 of which were jet-powered.

Ukrainian air defenses have intercepted or neutralized 243 drones. Four Iskander-K cruise missiles were also shot down. The Ukrainian Air Force statement did not specify the total number of ballistic missiles fired, nor did it report the interception of a missile of this type.

“Enemy air attack vehicles hit 25 targets, and debris fell in 8 more areas“, the Ukrainian Air Force said. At the time of the release of the information, there were also reports of Russian drones remaining in Ukrainian airspace.

One dead and damage in Kiev

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, one person was killed in the attack in Kiev. Hits were registered in three districts of the capital.

A non-residential building caught fire in the Desnyansky district. Several vehicles and a metro station were damaged. It was later clarified that the station “Chernigovska“ on the Red Line of the Kiev Metro was affected.

The footage released shows significant destruction in the station premises. There is no change in the data on the deceased, as reported by the Ukrainian Emergency Situations Service.

Changes in metro traffic

Due to the damage, trains on the Red Line run only between the stations “Akademmistechko“ and “Darnytsia“, with the schedule on this section being maintained.

The ground stations “Chernigovska“ and “Lisova“ are temporarily closed to passengers. The restriction was introduced after the damage to the station, railway infrastructure and related facilities.

Data from the Ukrainian Air Force shows a difference between the results for drones and missiles: out of 269 drones, 243 were neutralized, while only four downed cruise missiles, Iskander-K, were reported. For ballistic missiles, the Ukrainian side does not indicate successful interceptions.

Sources: news.bg