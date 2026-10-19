Tehran: Netanyahu is pushing the US into war because he faces prison

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pushing the United States into another war to avoid prison. According to Araghchi, Netanyahu is ignoring the consequences for both Israel and US President Donald Trump.

His comments come after Trump expressed support for Netanyahu ahead of key elections in Israel. The vote is scheduled for October 27 and is expected to determine whether the Israeli prime minister remains in power. The elections are being held against the backdrop of ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

Warning to Washington

Araghchi also issued a warning to the US administration over Trump's threat to renew strikes on Tehran. The Iranian minister rejected the US president's claim that Washington and its allies would soon "finish the job" if Iran did not change course.

“The last time you wanted to "finish the job", Iran came out of the situation even stronger. Do you want to try your luck again? Please come. But be careful, we also have unfinished business,“ said Abbas Araghchi.

His words came against a backdrop of rising tensions between Tehran, Washington and Israel. The Iranian foreign minister presented the possible renewal of US strikes as a risk that could have consequences not only for Iran but also for Israel and the United States.

Israeli elections

The upcoming vote puts Netanyahu's political future at the center of regional tensions. Araghchi linked Israeli policy and the threat of a new military conflict, saying that the prime minister was acting to avoid prison. This is an assessment by the Iranian minister, not a confirmed fact about Netanyahu's motives.

So far, what has been confirmed in the statement is that Trump supported Netanyahu before the elections, and Araghchi responded by warning the US not to undertake a new military operation against Iran.

Sources: news.bg, english.aaj.tv