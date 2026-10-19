Mohebbi: Iran has become a superpower and defeated the US

Iran has become a “superpower“ and has “defeated” the US, said Revolutionary Guard spokesman General Hossein Mohebbi. According to him, the country is now different compared to the period before the conflict with the US and Israel. The claims are part of a statement published by News.bg.

Mohebi pointed out that Washington had a huge advantage in terms of personnel, military resources and equipment. However, according to him, American expectations have not been met.

Claim of a surrender plan

“Iran has become a superpower and is now a different country compared to the period before the conflict with the US and Israel“, said Hossein Mohebi.

The Revolutionary Guard spokesman said that the initial US plan was to force Iran to surrender “within a few days“. Mohebi claims that the development of the conflict has not met Washington's expectations and calculations.

According to him, the American goal has now been reduced to opening the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic waterway connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and is a key route for international oil and gas supplies.

Harsh words for Donald Trump

Mohebi also commented on US President Donald Trump's threats to use the US military's most powerful conventional bomb, known as the “Mother of All Bombs“, against Iran.

“Trump is a criminal and there is absolutely no doubt about that. He has committed numerous crimes in this short period and it would not be surprising if he commits new crimes again,“ said Mohebi.

The statement did not cite independent military assessments or specific data to support the assessment that Iran had defeated the US. It is presented as the position of the spokesman for the Revolutionary Guard.

Sources: news.bg