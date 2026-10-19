Marco Rubio: US has not interrupted intelligence sharing with Ukraine

The United States has not interrupted the exchange of intelligence information with Ukraine, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after a new Russian attack with ballistic missiles and drones on Kiev and other Ukrainian regions.

“There has been no interruption“, Rubio told journalists in Uzbekistan. He added that he could not comment on the specific attacks, but rejected the claim that the provision of early warning data for the launch of Russian missiles was stopped last week.

“I don't know where he gets this information or why he says these things to the media“, Rubio said of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, the main focus should be on ending the war.

Zelensky: We received no warning again

Zelensky said that Ukraine again did not receive advance warning from its partners about the Russian ballistic strikes. He wrote that the attack was carried out in several waves and hit energy facilities and other infrastructure in several areas.

“At night there was another Russian ballistic missile attack, carried out in several waves, and again we did not receive advance warning from our partners“, said the Ukrainian president. He also said that the supply of missiles for Ukrainian air defense has been blocked.

According to data cited by the Ukrainian authorities, Russia launched 16 ballistic missiles against Kiev and its surroundings. Other Ukrainian areas were attacked with more than 200 drones. The strikes in Kiev killed a 21-year-old woman and injured eight people.

Crime and damage in Kryvyi Rih

A separate Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih killed at least two people and injured seven others. According to the regional governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, Oleksandr Ganja, the attack was aimed at an industrial enterprise.

Zelensky said the Russian strikes had knocked out power to at least 550,000 households. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that it had carried out strikes on Kiev and the region around the Ukrainian capital, without providing details on the damage.

The standoff between Washington and Kiev remains over whether US intelligence support has been temporarily curtailed. While Zelensky speaks of a lack of early warning, Rubio categorically denies that there was a disruption in the exchange of intelligence information.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com