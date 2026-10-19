Houthis claim attacks on Saudi Arabia targets

Yemeni Iran-aligned Houthi rebels say they have carried out several attacks on energy facilities, airports, and military sites in Saudi Arabia.

Among the targets listed is an Aramco oil facility in the port city of Yanbu. The group also said it attacked the Shaiba oil field, Riyadh International Airport, and Abha International Airport, as well as military sites.

The statement comes amid ongoing tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia. The Yemeni group is linked to Iran and has been at war with forces supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government for years.

Saudi authorities have not yet commented on the claims about the attacks. There is no confirmed data on damage, casualties or injuries.

„Reuters was unable to independently verify the information disseminated by the Houthis about the attacks.“

Thus, both the fact of the attacks themselves and their possible effect on oil facilities, airports and military sites in Saudi Arabia remain unconfirmed.

Sources: bta.bg