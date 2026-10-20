Zelensky: US decisions on Ukraine are difficult to explain

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says US decisions on war are “difficult to explain between friends”. He made the statement during a conversation with a US congressional delegation, amid tensions between Kiev and Washington.

“It all comes down to Vladimir Putin's refusal to end this war and to decisions on the American side, which are difficult to explain between friends,“ Zelensky said, quoted by Reuters.

Kiev claims delayed deliveries, limited intelligence

The Ukrainian president said Kiev had not received full explanations about restrictions on the use of the Starlink and Starshield satellite systems, which support communications and drone operations. He said that in the past week, Ukraine had not received three advance warnings of Russian attacks, which are usually provided by partner countries.

Zelensky also said that the Pentagon was delaying the delivery of missiles paid for by partner countries under the PURL program. He said one of the shipments was awaiting the signature of US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegsett. "All this suggests that a political decision has been made to delay support for us," the Ukrainian president said.

According to Axios, Zelensky told senators that Ukraine was experiencing difficulties with the delivery of Patriot interceptors and AIM-9X missiles for the NASAMS air defense system. He said that European countries had already paid for some of the weapons.

Washington rejects claims of restrictions

US President Donald Trump said that Washington continues to share intelligence with Ukraine. He said he did not know who ordered the Starlink satellite system to be throttled, but would clarify the matter.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US government did not order the Starlink speed limit and that what happened was not intentional. Rubio also stressed that Ukraine does not have access to the Starshield military system, which is different from Starlink.

The White House has rejected claims that the administration has imposed formal restrictions on arms sales and intelligence sharing. According to US officials, the talks with Kiev were related to the insistence that Ukraine stop strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Kiev offers 30-day halt to strikes

Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries for 30 days if the US provides interceptors for the Patriot systems. He said Kiev was expecting talks with Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, including a possible meeting of a Ukrainian delegation in Norway.

The contacts are part of US efforts to restart peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Meanwhile, the dispute over arms supplies, intelligence and satellite systems remains unresolved.

Sources: investing.com, axios.com, apnews.com