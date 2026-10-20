France imposes partial curfew after riots

France has imposed a partial curfew in Paris and several other cities after the worst riots in the country in years. The measures are local and aim to limit further clashes, looting and attacks on public buildings.

In Paris, the restriction covers the Place de la République and the area around the Les Halles shopping district. It is in effect from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., and gatherings and demonstrations are also banned in the affected areas from 8 p.m. Paris police said the measures were necessary to protect people and property.

In the north of the country, a curfew for minors was introduced in four cities, including Lille, for two nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. In Nice, a restriction for people under 18 is in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the city center. Authorities in other cities are also discussing local restrictions.

Over 2,500 detained

The measures came after protests against the rising cost of living and deteriorating conditions in schools. On Saturday, demonstrations involving about 500,000 people across France turned into clashes with police, arson and looting of shops.

The Associated Press reported that at least 2,400 people had been arrested in connection with the unrest. Agence France-Presse quoted authorities as saying more than 2,500 people had been detained, nearly 1,000 security personnel had been injured and more than 3,000 businesses had been damaged. In Limoges, the historic town hall was badly damaged by fire.

“On Saturday, despite scenes of extreme violence and serious material damage, no one was killed, which is a miracle,” said Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu. He said he was determined to restore public order and called for restrictions to be “very limited” and “localized“.

Government discusses further measures

Interior Minister Laurent Nunes said police had lost control of the situation in some cities. He offered his resignation, but President Emmanuel Macron rejected it and tasked him with clarifying shortcomings in planning and intelligence gathering.

Lecornu did not rule out declaring a state of emergency if necessary. The government expects tensions to continue after organizers called for more protests on Saturday.

“The question now is how to ensure that this does not happen again,“ the prime minister said.

Sources: apnews.com, afp.com, euronews.com