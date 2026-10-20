France and Italy under pressure after mass riots

Mass protests in France and Italy escalated into looting, clashes and serious material damage. In Paris, the headquarters of the e-sports club Team Vitality was looted, while in Milan the Italian government is preparing to send 500 more soldiers.

At the same time, advertisements for goods allegedly stolen during the riots appeared on the Internet in France. Paris police have imposed a night-time curfew in two areas of the capital after a wave of violence hit shops, public buildings and commercial establishments.

Team Vitality headquarters ransacked

Team Vitality's headquarters, known as V.Hive and located on Boulevard “Sebastopol“ in Paris, was attacked on October 17. Shop windows were smashed and trophies and computer equipment were taken from the building.

The club confirmed that no staff or visitors were injured in the attack. V.Hive remains closed while the damage is assessed. Video footage shows a man carrying a trophy away, as well as computers being dismantled. Several specialized media outlets reported that RAM was also stolen from the machines, but Team Vitality has not publicly confirmed this specific detail.

Among the trophies taken is likely a trophy from a Counter-Strike 2 tournament won by the club in September. This information has also not been officially confirmed by Team Vitality.

Ads for allegedly stolen goods

Following the looting in France, participants in the riots posted videos and photos on social media in which they boasted of goods taken from stores. Ads also appeared for clothing, cosmetics and other products that allegedly came from looted sites.

French authorities are still establishing the origin of the specific goods and the identities of the people who posted the ads. Trade organizations estimate the damage from the pogroms at hundreds of millions of euros, but the final bill has not been drawn up.

Italy sends 500 more soldiers to Milan

In Italy, protests against the high cost of living and public policies have escalated into clashes in Milan, Bologna, Turin and other cities. In Milan, shops were looted, shop windows were smashed, cars and city infrastructure were damaged.

Following a public order meeting convened by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the government announced the preparation of additional measures. “The right to protest exists. Turning our cities into a battlefield – "no," Meloni said, calling on political forces to condemn the violence.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini announced that 500 more soldiers would be sent to Milan as part of the "Safe Streets" operation. The measure is expected to be included in a legislative decree that the Italian government is due to consider on October 20.

So far, there has been no confirmed decision to impose a curfew in Italy. The government meeting discussed stricter measures to prevent violence and special rules for minors, but the details are subject to final approval.

Damage in Bologna reaches 250,000 euros

In Bologna, the first estimate of the damage from the protests on October 17 is around 250,000 euros. Rental bicycles, public transport vehicles, street containers and tram construction sites were damaged.

The damaged bicycles alone are estimated at around 70,000 euros, damage to transport infrastructure exceeds 50,000 euros, and the restoration of containers and construction sites is estimated at tens of thousands of euros. The municipality of Bologna is preparing a fund to support traders whose sites were damaged.

Sources: apnews.com, ansa.it, esportsinsider.com