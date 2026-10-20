Bild: Over 421,000 Alternative for Germany emails leaked

Over 421,000 emails presented as data from the German party “Alternative for Germany“ (AfD) have been published online after a hacker attack on a hosting provider, Bild reported. According to published summaries, this amounts to 421,179 messages with a total volume of 281 gigabytes. The party confirms that there has been a cyberattack, but does not specify exactly how much data was stolen.

Among the named senders are AfD co-chair Alice Weidel, honorary chairman Alexander Gauland and MP Leif-Erik Holm. In a limited review of the materials, Bild found a photo of the ID card of the deputy chairman of the AfD parliamentary group, Markus Frohnmeier, as well as other personal documents, invoices, bank statements, certificates, membership applications and lists of members from party structures in North Rhine-Westphalia.

What the party confirms

An AfD spokesperson told Bild that the party's hosting provider was attacked in September 2026. According to him, parts of several mailboxes were copied, most of which had not been used for years.

“The attack was stopped quickly. All affected users have been notified“, the AfD spokesperson said.

The party also claims that the current mailboxes of its federal leadership were not affected. It is also checking whether the documents published on the Internet are authentic and whether they were actually obtained in the aforementioned hacker attack.

The size and origin of the leak remain unclear

According to B.Z., the AfD has informed its internal regional structures that a reliable assessment of the volume and credibility of the published content will only be possible after the verification is completed. The data was uploaded to an Internet platform whose operators claim to have hundreds of thousands of emails and internal documents from the party environment. Until the publication of the information, there was no confirmation from an independent source that the entire array originated from AfD mailboxes.

Sources: bild.de, bz-berlin.de