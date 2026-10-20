Vance: Ukraine should not be in NATO

US Vice President J.D. Vance said that Ukraine should not be a member of NATO. He also refused to identify Kiev as an ally of Washington and called on Ukrainian forces to stop attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

The statements were made in an interview with the 2WAY portal, conducted by journalist Mark Halperin and broadcast on October 19.

„We do not have a formal alliance with Ukraine“

When asked whether relations between the United States and Ukraine were closer than a simple partnership, Vance replied: „They are certainly partners in a sense, but I think our interests sometimes diverge“.

He gave as an example the Ukrainian attacks on Russian diesel fuel production facilities. According to Vance, these strikes lead to higher energy prices for American citizens.

“I don't think they should be striking Russian energy facilities“, Vance said.

“As far as I know, we don't have a formal alliance with Ukraine“, the vice president added. He specified that the US will continue to work with Kiev on certain issues, despite differences on other topics.

Vance admits support from Trump in 2028.

In the interview, Vance was also asked about the possibility of running for US president in 2028. He said that in his opinion, Donald Trump would support him if he decided to participate in the race.

“I think if I run, the president will support me“, Vance said.

However, the vice president stressed that he has not yet made a decision and has not discussed his possible candidacy with Trump. "I haven't spoken to him about it," he said.

Vance said his immediate political priority is the U.S. midterm elections in early November. He said he wants to see as many Republicans elected as possible.

His comments come amid rising tensions between Washington and Kiev. The Associated Press described relations between the two countries as having reached a new low over the Trump administration's approach to support for Ukraine and relations with Russia.

Sources: interfax.ru, apnews.com, aol.com