Trump: We can end the operation against Iran immediately

The United States can immediately end its military operation against Iran, but Washington still wants guarantees that Tehran will not acquire nuclear weapons. This was stated by US President Donald Trump during a meeting with supporters in Kansas.

„They cannot have nuclear weapons and they will not have them. Someone said: „You can leave right now“. And that is true. We can leave right now“, Trump said, linking his position to the actions of the US B-2 bombers.

According to him, the planes took off in June from a base in the United States and struck Iranian nuclear facilities. Trump presented the operation as a reason for Iran to be “effectively prevented“ from acquiring nuclear weapons. However, the US president stressed that the cessation of hostilities would be possible only with guarantees that the nuclear threat would not reappear.

Washington wants guarantees for the future

In a speech after a campaign rally in Tennessee, Trump said that the United States could end its participation in the war, but did not want to return to the same problem in two years. “We can leave now, but we have to guarantee that they will not be able to have nuclear weapons in the future,“ he said. According to the president, this is the condition that must be clarified before the end of the US operation is declared.

Trump said that the conflict has been going on for nearly seven months and announced that 18 American servicemen had died. He also said that the US strikes had inflicted severe damage on Iran's military capabilities, including its navy, air force, radar systems and production infrastructure.

The US president predicted that the war could end soon. According to him, this would lead to a sharp drop in oil prices. Trump did not specify a specific deadline for ending the operation or details of possible guarantees from Iran.

New criticism of Canada, Mexico and Europe

In Kansas, Trump also said that he no longer wants the United States to bear the costs of Canada, Mexico and European countries. “We support all of these countries, and I don't want to support them. That goes for Europe too“, he said.

Trump indicated that Washington and Mexico were close to finalizing a major agreement, without announcing specific parameters or a deadline for its signing. He also reiterated his position that Canada could one day become part of the United States, adding that Canadians would be able to keep hockey and their national anthem.

Trump has previously called Canada a "bad trading partner" and questioned the need for the United States to import Canadian goods. His remarks come as the midterm election campaign continues, with Republicans seeking to retain control of the Senate. On October 19, the president spoke at a rally in Park City, Kansas, in support of Senator Roger Marshall.

Sources: apnews.com, forth.news, thepresidency.net