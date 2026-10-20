Drone hits apartment building in Sumy, alert in 9 Russian regions

A Russian drone has hit a multi-storey apartment building in the Zarechny district of the Ukrainian city of Sumy. The hit was recorded at around 2:00 am, after which a fire broke out in the building. Emergency and rescue teams have been sent to the scene.

The acting mayor of Sumy, Artyom Kobzar, said: „Today, at around 2:00 am, an enemy drone hit a multi-storey apartment building in the Zarechny district of the city. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out. All relevant services are working on the scene.“ According to him, the consequences of the attack are still being determined. There are currently no confirmed figures on the number of casualties.

Sirens in nine Russian regions

Against the backdrop of the strike in Sumy, a threat of drone attacks has been declared in nine Russian regions. Sirens have been sounded in Smolensk, Kaluga, Tula, Moscow, Tver, Pskov, Novgorod, Oryol and Kursk regions, reported “Gazeta“.

The Russian material also recalls the large-scale attack on the Leningrad region on the night of October 18. According to the governor, 145 drones were shot down over the region. An oil terminal and an Ozon warehouse in St. Petersburg were damaged, and a VK data processing center in the region was hit. In the Vsevolozhsk region, debris damaged an apartment, and eight families were evacuated from the building's entrance.

Business discusses its own air defense

The chairman of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, Alexander Shokhin, said that Russian companies are ready to finance the creation of a new air defense system designed to protect commercial facilities from drone attacks.

According to him, the possibility of insuring businesses against military risks is also being discussed with the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance. In parallel, the Russian government is developing rules for introducing external management in companies affected by the consequences of military actions.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, gazeta.press