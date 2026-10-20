Witkoff plans visit to Russia after talks with Zelensky

US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff plans to visit Russia after his talks in Oslo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European representatives. The aim is to present proposals developed in coordination with Ukraine and European partners to Vladimir Putin, Axios reports.

A US official told the media that Witkoff hopes to meet the Russian president in person. The visit is still planned, not officially confirmed as a scheduled event.

Talks in Oslo before possible visit

Zelensky, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, representatives of the UK, France, Germany and Poland, as well as officials from the European Union and NATO are expected to gather in Oslo. The main task is to formulate a joint proposal to present to Russia.

According to the US representative, US, Ukrainian and European representatives have been working together on the proposals over the past week. They are aimed at creating a path to a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement.

Witkoff and President Donald Trump's adviser Jared Kushner spoke with Zelensky on Sunday. The conversation lasted about 40 minutes and was dedicated to the progress made and the next steps in the diplomatic process.

„President Trump has given instructions for an intensive process to develop a comprehensive peace proposal with Ukraine and Europe, and the next step is to check whether this work can become the basis for serious negotiations with Russia“, the American representative said.

Kushner will not participate in the meetings in Oslo in person, as he is sick with the flu, but will join remotely.

Security for Ukraine and future negotiations

According to information from Axios, the discussions are going along two parallel paths. One is related to the future of Ukraine as a sovereign, secure and prosperous country. Among the topics discussed are reliable security guarantees, European integration, and a postwar economic framework that meets the country's financial needs.

The second time is related to the conditions for a lasting peace. Washington and its partners want to prepare a proposal to Russia that covers the issues needed to end the war, future security between Russia and Europe, and the possibilities for economic cooperation after the conflict ends.

A possible visit by Witkoff to Russia is expected to include efforts to secure the release of Stephen Hubbard, an American retiree and former teacher whom the United States considers to be unlawfully detained in Russia.

The American representative stressed that the talks remain in progress and that significant work remains to be done. The visit to Russia will show whether the proposals prepared with Ukraine and Europe can serve as a basis for negotiations with Moscow.

Sources: axios.com