Russia strikes four cargo ships

Russian armed forces have struck three cargo ships in the Ukrainian port of Reni and a vessel in the Black Sea sailing towards Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on the Telegram app, quoted by Reuters.

The ministry said Russia also struck two logistics centers in the Volyn region and the city of Khmelnytskyi. According to the ministry, the hit targets were used for military purposes.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported, quoted by TASS, that last night air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 136 Ukrainian drones over the territory of Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Pskov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tambov, Tver and Tula regions, as well as over the Moscow region.

Midnight Russian strikes killed three people in the Kiev region. Six people were injured, Reuters reported, citing the region's emergency services.

The Russian strikes hit a production building and a warehouse, and a fire broke out there, which has now been extinguished.