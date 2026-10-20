Zelensky to visit Oslo for talks with US special envoy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to arrive in Norway today for talks on the situation in his country, the Norwegian government said, quoted by Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

“President Zelensky has asked Norway and Finland to organize a meeting as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts at a critical time for Ukraine“, the Norwegian government said in a statement.

Zelensky will hold talks in the Norwegian capital with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Oslo said, without naming other participants in the talks.

He will also be received in an audience by the King of Norway, and will visit the Norwegian parliament.

Last night, the “Axios“ reported that the US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff is traveling to Europe to meet separately with the Ukrainian and Russian leaders this week.

Witkoff is scheduled to speak in Oslo today with Zelensky and Stora, as well as representatives of several European countries - France, Britain, Germany and Poland - and NATO, Axios reported. American representative.

The special envoy is then to travel to Russia, “where he hopes to meet with President Vladimir Putin and present ideas“, the same source added.

Ukraine is uncertain about the long-term sustainability of American support, which is crucial in the war against Russia, after Donald Trump's criticism of Volodymyr Zelensky, notes Agence France-Presse.

The American president accuses his Ukrainian counterpart of contributing to the sharp rise in global fuel prices by attacking Russian oil refineries. Trump also believes that Zelensky is not working to end the conflict. Trump also reached a surprise agreement with Vladimir Putin on diesel fuel, a move that has caused strong discontent in Zelensky.