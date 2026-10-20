Measures to deal with the violent demonstrations in France are a leading topic in the Western press today.

Curfews have been imposed in French cities after two nights of unrest, the British newspaper "The Times" headlines. The daily notes that restrictions have been introduced in Paris, Lille and Lyon as part of President Emmanuel Macron's attempts to quell violent protests that have swept across France.

The French government has admitted that police have lost control of the protests after the weekend turned into a day of destruction, the Daily Telegraph reports.

France is imposing a curfew to contain unrest after shops were vandalised and government buildings were set on fire over the weekend, the British newspaper notes.

"The Telegraph" draws attention to the words of French Prime Minister Sebastien Le Corneille that the restrictive measures will be partial and in individual places, and are aimed at protecting shops. Le Cornue did not rule out the possibility of declaring a state of emergency or invoking Article 16 of the French constitution to grant the president extraordinary powers.

The British newspaper also dwells on Le Cornue's words that the intelligence services had warned the government that left-wing groups would want to disrupt next year's presidential elections.

France is burning, and Macron looks like a man who has lost control, writes an editorial in the British newspaper "Independent".

In his last few months as President of France, Emmanuel Macron looks more than ever like a man who has lost control of events, who has lost touch with his people and who has lost the trust of international investors. This is not a comfortable and confident position for a leader, the British publication notes.

The reasons for the many crises date back a long time and are complex, the "Independent" also writes.

The protests are shaking France six months before the decisive presidential elections and against the backdrop of worsening economic problems, the "Guardian" newspaper notes.

In Paris, Lyon, Lille, Bordeaux, Nice - the authorities announced partial curfews from Monday night to Tuesday, in response to the riots in the cities that affected a large number of settlements in France this weekend, the French newspaper "Figaro" writes.

V. "Monde" draws attention to the words of Prime Minister Le Corneille that the curfews contributed to "this night passing peacefully". The publication notes that the next measures will be decided tonight.

The curfews are the clearest signs that the government is trying to regain control in light of serious criticism that it was severely unprepared to deal with the mass violence and looting that took hold this weekend amid large-scale organized protests, writes the American newspaper "New York Times".

French cities are introducing curfews after leaders were criticized in connection with the protests, writes the "Washington Post".

The authorities are trying to restore order after buildings were set on fire and store windows were smashed during the unrest, notes the American publication.