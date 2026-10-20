Hackers claim to have stolen 421,000 AfD emails

The German party “Alternative for Germany“ is investigating a hacker attack in which, according to unknown perpetrators, nearly 421,000 emails were stolen. The party confirmed that an external hosting provider used by it was attacked in September 2026.

“In September this year, a hacker attack affected one of our party's hosting providers, in which a small number of mailboxes, most of which had not been used for years, were copied without permission“, said “Alternative for Germany“.

The party formation specified that the current email accounts of the federal organization were not affected. According to the unidentified individuals who posted the data online, access was gained to 10 mailboxes. Among them is the account of Alexander Gauland, who is the former leader of the party.

The claim about the volume of leaked information has not been independently confirmed. The German news agency DPA indicates that the authenticity of the published emails has not yet been verified. It has also not been confirmed whether all the materials distributed online actually originate from the attacked party accounts.

The “Alternative for Germany“ said that the cyberattack was quickly detected and stopped. The party also announced that the individuals whose mailboxes may have been affected have been notified.

The online publication of the allegedly stolen data is currently being analyzed. The party specified that an initial assessment of the content can only be made after the investigation is completed. There is currently no official confirmation of the exact number of affected accounts, the full volume of copied information, or the identities of the perpetrators.

Sources: bta.bg