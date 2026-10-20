Kaia Kalas: Russia is not winning on the battlefield, Putin is targeting civilians

Russia is not winning on the battlefield, but instead Putin is targeting civilians outside the battlefield and stepping up hybrid attacks in Europe, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kalas during a debate in the European Parliament on the escalation of Russian strikes on shipping in the Black Sea.

“Six attacks within ten days by suspected Russian drones constitute an unacceptable escalation of attacks“, said Kalas.

Since mid-July, Russia has stepped up its attacks on Ukrainian exports, she said. According to her, by some estimates, Ukraine is losing 60 million euros a day in export revenues.

The Black Sea corridor is the most important corridor for Ukrainian wheat supplies, Kalas said. Russia is deliberately using food as a weapon and undermining the world's food security, she added.

Kallas said the European Council had called for the immediate restoration of the safety of civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

World wheat prices are at their highest level since 2023, she said.

“The world food system is now threatened by the perfect storm,“ said Kalas. “A Super “El Niño”, drought in both hemispheres and the conflict in the Middle East are putting fertilizer exports under pressure. There are now three critical points in the world - the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb and the Black Sea. Russia's actions are preventing people around the world from eating their food," she added.

According to Kallas, this requires a strong and united European response.

“First, we need to work to ensure that Ukraine remains connected to world markets,“ she said.

“Second, we need to strengthen security in the Black Sea and along the Danube. Early recognition and detection is key,“ added Kallas. According to her, the Black Sea Security Center, which Bulgaria and Romania are working on establishing with the support of the EU, will further strengthen the capabilities for monitoring the situation.

“We also need a faster procedure for joint decision-making in the event of serious incidents,“ said Kallas. According to her, this is the purpose of the European Council's proposal to establish an emergency protocol for immediate political consultations and better coordination in serious hybrid crises.