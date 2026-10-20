Curfew brings calm to troubled French cities

France has had a quiet night after targeted curfews and other restrictions were imposed in cities hit by riots and looting over the weekend. Prime Minister Sebastien Le Corneille said the measures had helped calm the situation.

“The targeted curfews have contributed to a calm night“, Le Corneille wrote. He said new restrictions for Wednesday night would be imposed where the situation required them.

In Paris, the curfew covered parts of the center of the French capital, including Place de la République, where protesters gathered over the weekend, as well as the shopping district of Les Halles. In Marseille, Bordeaux, Nice and Lyon, restrictions were imposed on the movement of young people and on mass gatherings. Similar measures were imposed in Lille and other cities in northern France.

The new restrictions will be decided locally

According to Le Corneille, decisions on additional curfews will be made by regional authorities and mayors according to the specific situation. The prime minister thanked the police and gendarmerie officers who enforced the measures during the night-time restrictions.

The quiet night was followed by serious criticism of the authorities' actions. Interior Minister Laurent Nunes admitted that in some cities the police had "lost control". He offered his resignation over criticism of the police's training, but President Emmanuel Macron rejected it.

Over 2,500 arrested

More than 2,500 people have been arrested since the unrest began, French authorities said. About 1,000 police officers have been injured. According to Agence France-Presse, one protester's arm was torn off by a grenade used by police to control the crowd.

The protests began last month with student demonstrations demanding better conditions in schools. The discontent has since spread to a wider range of social and political issues. Trade unions and various protest groups have joined the protests, increasing the number of participants.

The French government has not yet announced a single timetable for new restrictions across the country. According to the prime minister, decisions will be made locally depending on the risk of new clashes, looting and mass gatherings.

Sources: bbc.com