Polish Defense Minister: Solution for Ukraine without Kiev is impossible

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kościńska-Kamiś has rejected the idea of a peace meeting for Ukraine, from which Ukrainian representatives are excluded. He stressed that the principle of “nothing for Ukraine without Ukraine” remains the only possible path to stability, the Polish news agency PAP reported, quoted by BTA.

Commenting on reports of a possible high-level meeting between the United States, Russia and China aimed at negotiating an end to the four-year conflict, he said that both Ukraine and European countries must participate in the negotiations to ensure lasting peace.

“It is difficult to talk about any solution without Ukraine“, Kościńska-Kamiś said during a briefing in Lapanów, southern Poland.

“Therefore, although different formats of meetings are possible, I cannot imagine one that would not include Ukraine and European countries – "only this would guarantee stability and peace for Ukraine," he stressed.

The remarks come after a report in the “Wall Street Journal“ that Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a meeting in November with US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to negotiate a deal that would be beneficial to Moscow.

The proposal was made during a phone call between Putin and Trump on October 9. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that talks were underway about a possible meeting on the sidelines of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Shenzhen on November 18-19, but no formal agreement or agenda had yet been reached.

US officials said Trump had not yet accepted the proposal, but did not rule out the possibility of such a meeting as a means of ending the war.