Problems with Russian "Shaheds"? Moscow uses unusually few jet drones

Russia may be experiencing problems with the production of jet “Shahed“s, after using a relatively small number of such drones in the massive attack on Ukraine on the night of October 19. This was stated by aviation expert Valery Romanenko, a leading researcher at the State Aviation Museum, on Radio NV.

According to data cited by the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 269 strike drones. Of these, 59 were jet, which is approximately 20% of the total number. Other types of drones were also used in the attack.

„It seems that there were some problems with the engines, probably with production. It is possible that the Russians have been accumulating jet „Shahed“-s and have already launched them. Without objective information, only assumptions can be made in this direction“, said Romanenko.

According to the expert, against this background, Russia continues to intensively produce „Shahed“-s with gasoline engines. He assumes that the jets were used more limitedly due to problems in the production process or due to the exhaustion of previously accumulated stock.

Jet drones are used mainly in central regions

Romanenko also commented on the expansion of the geography of Russian strikes with drones. According to him, jet drones can hit targets at a distance of up to 950 kilometers.

However, when trying to reach Western Ukraine, they must be directed almost in a straight line. This makes them easier to detect and makes them a more convenient target for Ukrainian air defense. Therefore, the expert believes that currently the jet “Shahed“s are probably directed more often to the central regions of the country.

“There were test launches - will they reach or not reach. But now they are returning to the piston “Shahed“s again because of their greater range and the ability to circle for a long time and change their routes. This expands their capabilities and complicates the work of air defense,“ said Romanenko.

He emphasized that drones with piston engines can fly at low altitudes. This creates a risk that air defense systems will periodically lose the ability to track them.

Data on the production and operation of air defense

„This means that the „Shahed“ can strike suddenly“, said the aviation expert.

Military Ivan Kirichevsky previously stated that Russia can produce more than 3,000 „Shahed“ kamikaze drones with a gasoline engine per month, using components from China. According to his calculations, the Russian side can also produce more than 3,500 „Geran-4“ and „Geran-5“ jet drones.

People's Deputy Oleksandr Fedienko reported that the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense exceeds 87%. He noted that some of the drones still reach their targets and that it is impossible to shoot down all the Russian “Shahed“s, as well as to protect all power lines.

During the attack on Ukraine, the Ukrainian air defense shot down or suppressed 247 air targets, including 243 unmanned aerial vehicles. Of these, 43 were jet, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Sources: unian.net, fakty.com.ua