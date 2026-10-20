Iran claims to have shot down US MQ-9 drone

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had shot down another US MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz. The statement said the drone was intercepted and destroyed in the airspace over the strategic sea corridor in the early hours of the morning.

The operation was carried out by the Corps' Aerospace Forces using an advanced air defense system. The statement said the drone “was intercepted and destroyed in the airspace over the Strait of Hormuz“.

The Iranian side also claimed that the drone was hit within the framework of the country's integrated air defense network. The KGIR did not specify the exact model of the vehicle used, the location of the crash, or whether there was any other damage in the incident.

The claim about the downed drone has not been independently confirmed. There is no official American information about the loss of a specific MQ-9 in the published reports.

What is the MQ-9 Reaper

The MQ-9 Reaper is a remotely piloted unmanned aerial vehicle developed by the American company “General Atomics“. It is designed for long-range reconnaissance, surveillance, and strike missions and can operate both over land and over seas.

According to the US Air Force, the basic version has a maximum flight duration of up to 27 hours, reaches an altitude of about 15,240 meters, and develops a cruising speed of approximately 370 kilometers per hour. The drone has a wingspan of about 20 meters.

The MQ-9 is equipped with electro-optical and infrared cameras, radar and laser target designator. These systems allow for day and night surveillance, target detection and real-time data transmission. Depending on the configuration, the aircraft can carry Hellfire missiles and guided bombs.

The drone is operated by a team, which usually includes a pilot and a sensor operator. They are located in a ground control point, and the aircraft itself can continue its flight along a predetermined route even if the connection is temporarily interrupted.

Tensions over the Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and is one of the most sensitive routes for international shipping. A military incident in the area could affect not only US and Iranian operations, but also the security of commercial shipping and energy supplies.

The Iranian armed forces claim that since the beginning of the military action between the US and Israel, they have destroyed dozens of reconnaissance and combat drones, as well as other aircraft. This claim is part of the Iranian official version of the development of the conflict and has not been independently confirmed in the reports about the latest incident.

Sources: bta.bg, tasnimnews.ir, lapresse.us