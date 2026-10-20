Suspect arrested in Limoges town hall fire

French police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with a fire that severely damaged the historic town hall in Limoges during riots in the country. The suspect is from the Creuse department and was arrested on Tuesday morning.

Limoges prosecutor Emilie Abrantes confirmed the arrest, without revealing further details about the arrestee. The investigation has been referred to the anti-terrorism unit.

According to a police source, the man is a “far-left activist“. He is also known to authorities for acts of violence against a government official. This information is part of the investigation, and the suspect has not been charged or found guilty.

The fire destroyed much of the building

The town hall in Limoges was built in the late 19th century and is among the historic buildings of the French city. It was set on fire during the protests, which escalated into clashes, vandalism and attacks on public buildings.

The fire caused significant damage to the building. Local authorities described the town hall as largely destroyed. The case remains part of a wider investigation into violence and arson during the protests in France.

The prosecutor's office is yet to assess the follow-up action against the detainee and clarify his role in setting fire to the town hall.

Sources: bbc.com