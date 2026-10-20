Man charged in attack on Australian MP

A 43-year-old man has been charged after Australian independent MP Helen Haynes was hit by a car outside her election office in Wangaratta, Victoria. Haynes, 65, had one leg amputated and remains in a critical condition. Australian police said doctors fought to save her other leg.

The incident happened on the afternoon of October 19 on Murphy Street, outside the MP's office. According to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Haines was in the boot of her car when she was hit by a Toyota Land Cruiser sports car. The Prime Minister described the incident as a deliberate act, but the motive has not yet been announced.

Victoria Police have charged the man with three counts of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and causing injury to a Commonwealth public servant. The man will remain in custody and is due to appear in the Wangaratta Magistrates' Court on October 21. The charges do not constitute a proven guilt.

Investigation continues

The case is being investigated by the Security Investigations Unit with the assistance of counter-terrorism structures. The Australian Federal Police and Victoria State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, including whether the MP was the target of the attack.

“At this stage this appears to be an isolated incident“, said Australian Federal Police Commissioner Chrissy Barrett. According to police, a patrol team was nearby and arrived eight seconds after the report was made.

Helen Haines has been the MP for the Indy constituency since 2019. She is an independent politician and was re-elected in 2022 and 2025. The incident has sparked reactions in the Australian Parliament and among the residents of Wangaratta.

Sources: news.sky.com, abc.net.au, apnews.com