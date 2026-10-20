Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked his US counterpart Donald Trump for interceptor missiles to protect Ukraine's energy infrastructure. His condition comes amid calls for Kiev to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries.

“The Russians are striking, America cannot stop them“, Zelensky said in an interview with “Corriere della Sera“. He added that if the US and its allies insist that Ukraine stop attacking Russian refineries, they should at least provide the means to protect Ukrainian gas, electricity and oil facilities.

“If for you, as allies, this is necessary and you cannot stop Putin, at least give us the interceptors to protect the energy infrastructure“, the Ukrainian president said.

According to him, Kiev would continue to suffer losses, but such an approach would be “behavior worthy of a partner“. Zelensky said that the requested missiles were not provided, and Ukraine received only an insistence to stop its strikes.

He also said that this was followed by restrictions on the exchange of intelligence information and a reduction in the speed of Starlink — the satellite communications system used by Ukrainian forces. “These are no longer just threats – "The restrictions were indeed introduced," Zelensky stressed.

The Ukrainian president described it as unfair for Russia to strike at Ukrainian energy while Kiev is being limited in its response. According to him, Washington may want to stop Vladimir Putin, but the Russian president does not feel obliged to stop the attacks.

The topic of American support was also discussed in Zelensky's conversation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The two talked about interceptor missiles against ballistic missiles, early warning of Russian attacks and the restoration of Starlink and Starshield capabilities.

The US side rejects allegations that it has stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine. However, Zelensky insists that the restrictions have already affected Ukrainian defense and that there must be clarity and honesty between partners.

Sources: unian.net, corriere.it