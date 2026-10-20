Kazakhstan plans to expand its international air routes to 160 destinations

Kazakhstan plans to expand its international air route network to 160 destinations, with Europe, China, India, the US, Turkey and Russia among the main priorities. This was reported by the national news agency Kazinform, citing Deputy Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev, who announced the intentions during the Aviation Security Week in Astana, BTA reports.

The implementation of the plan will require the development of the relevant infrastructure, including airports and runways, as well as an increase in the air fleet.

Initially, Kazakhstan intends to expand its air connections with China so that flights cover 30 cities. It is planned that the routes to India will reach 10 cities.

Lastayev emphasized that the country plans to increase the number of flights to India due to the large size of the market, the relative proximity to Kazakhstan and its rapid economic development.

It is also planned to expand air connections with Turkey and Russia. The development of the route network to Europe will be carried out in stages, with several new routes expected to be opened each year.

In parallel, Kazakhstan continues preparations for the launch of direct flights to the United States. However, the implementation of the plans is being postponed due to delays in the delivery of the first Boeing 878 Dreamliner aircraft for the national airline Air Astana.