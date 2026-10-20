Russia has expanded the geographical scope of its strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, targeting targets in western regions that have not previously been the primary targets of such attacks, in addition to the central and eastern parts of the country. The attacks disrupted the operation of energy facilities and power supply in several regions, reports “Reuters“, citing Ukrainian authorities, News.bg reports.

Ukraine's Deputy Energy Minister Artyom Nekrasov said on Tuesday that Russian forces continue to target the country's energy system.

“Unfortunately, the enemy continues to deliberately and systematically attack our energy infrastructure,“ Nekrasov said in a televised statement.

According to him, energy facilities were hit in the Kirovohrad region in central Ukraine, as well as in the western Zhytomyr, Lviv, Rivne, Ternopil and Khmelnytsky regions. Facilities in the Odessa region, in the southern part of the country, were also hit.

“As a result of the attacks, some consumers were left without electricity,“ the deputy minister said.

Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, said three of its energy facilities in the Odessa region were hit in the Russian attack last night. As of Tuesday, 32,700 families in the region were still without electricity.

In October, just before the start of the cold season, Russia resumed its intensive attacks on the Ukrainian energy system. The strikes targeted both power plants and electricity transmission and distribution facilities.

The expansion of the attacks increases the pressure on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on the eve of winter, when electricity consumption traditionally increases.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had carried out dozens of strikes on energy, oil and gas facilities in the country over the past week. According to him, the attacks continued despite the announcement by US President Donald Trump of a cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure.

Kiev had previously stated its readiness to accept a mutual cessation of attacks on energy facilities, but insisted that its allies accelerate the delivery of air defense missiles.

Ukrainian authorities emphasize that additional means are needed to intercept Russian ballistic missiles used by Moscow in attacks on power plants and other critical facilities.

The new series of attacks puts Ukraine's energy system under even greater pressure at a time when the country is preparing for the winter heating season and continues to restore infrastructure damaged in previous attacks.