Marco Rubio acknowledged serious tensions between the US and Ukraine after a conversation with Zelensky

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that there are “serious tensions“ between Washington and Kiev. According to him, it was precisely because of the need to discuss these disagreements that he had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, Fox News reports, News.bg reports.

“There is no doubt about it. That's why we had this phone call today," Rubio told reporters during his visit to India.

The US Secretary of State stressed that Washington is making every effort to encourage Ukraine and Russia to end the conflict through negotiations.

Rubio specified that his conversation with Zelensky took place on Tuesday and lasted 45 minutes.

His statement comes after comments by US President Donald Trump on Monday. At that time, he said that Ukraine had lost a million citizens because of its refusal to reach an agreement.

Trump also indicated that, in his opinion, Volodymyr Zelensky was not contributing to finding a peaceful solution to the conflict.