Zelensky: Ukraine is ready for alternatives to NATO, but only with equivalent security guarantees

Ukraine is ready to discuss different options for ensuring its security, including alternatives to NATO membership. However, Kiev's condition is that these mechanisms have the same legal force as the guarantees provided by the North Atlantic Alliance. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, quoted by UNIAN, reports News.bg.

According to Zelensky, the most appropriate model for ensuring the country's security should be based on three main elements - Ukraine's own armed forces, the European Union and NATO.

„Our army is a real guarantee and can strengthen European forces thanks to its experience and the high professionalism of its personnel. NATO membership means participation in a single defense alliance that grants the country the legal rights of an ally. Joining the EU depends on Europe, and joining NATO - on both Europe and the United States,“, explained the Ukrainian president.

He stressed that Kiev does not rule out the possibility of other forms of international guarantees, but insists that they provide real protection in the event of possible future military aggression.

„If not NATO, then what is offered in return? We are ready to discuss equivalent guarantees, even under a different name, provided that they have the same legal force“, Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine needs guarantees that will be implemented in practice when a new threat arises, and not simple political declarations.

Zelensky also expressed the opinion that Ukraine's membership in NATO could serve as a deterrent for both sides in the conflict.

Zelensky warned of Putin's gradual exit from isolation

The Ukrainian president also commented on reports of a possible upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, which Ukraine will not attend.

“The question is not only whether the meeting will take place with our participation or without us. Unfortunately, the process of Putin's gradual exit from isolation has already begun. And this is far from the first step“, Zelensky said.

He specified that he did not have information on what specific topics would be discussed at the possible meeting. However, he expressed confidence that if the talks affected Ukraine, Kiev would be consulted.

Disagreements between Kiev and Washington continue

Zelensky's statements come against the backdrop of ongoing disagreements between Ukraine and the United States on issues of military aid, the exchange of intelligence information and the conditions for a possible end to the war.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president announced that he had asked the United States for additional interceptor missiles to protect the country's energy infrastructure. The request is related to Kiev's readiness to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries upon reaching relevant agreements.

Zelensky also called on US senators to put pressure on the Trump administration to lift restrictions on intelligence sharing and arms supplies to Ukraine.