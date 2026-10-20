Medvedev: Relations between Russia and the US are damaged for decades to come

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia and former President of the country Dmitry Medvedev criticized the United States and US President Donald Trump. According to him, relations between Moscow and Washington are damaged for decades to come, reports "Echo of Moscow", reports News.bg.

Medvedev described Trump as a pragmatic politician with a pronounced business sense, but questioned his strategic abilities. According to him, some decisions of the US president, including the so-called "diesel deal" with Russia, could bring tangible economic benefits.

„The current, extremely narcissistic owner of the White House is actually a very pragmatic person. To put it bluntly, he is not much of a strategist, but he has a keen business instinct. Both the “diesel deal“ with Russia and a number of other moves could bring him quite tangible dividends“, Medvedev said.

According to him, however, such pragmatism is not enough to improve relations between the two countries. As the main reason for his dissatisfaction, he pointed to the so-called “Graham Act“ - legislation aimed at strengthening strict sanctions against both Russia and Iran.

Medvedev defined “Graham Act“ as Russophobic

The former Russian president described the bill as a “systematic Russophobic move by the American elite, designed to operate for decades“.

He said that the consequences of such legislation could be felt for generations, while at the same time questioning its legality and compliance with the principles of international order.

“It is quite possible that our grandchildren will live under the conditions imposed by this law. From the point of view of the foundations of international order, this legislation is completely unlawful; it constitutes an illegal encroachment on the rights of Russia and its citizens - something that could even qualify as an act of genocide,“ Medvedev said.

He expressed concerns that even a possible decision to suspend the operation of certain provisions would not lead to lasting change. According to him, such a move could simply turn into a prolonged campaign of blackmail and bargaining with Russia on various issues.

Moscow and Washington remain systemic opponents

In conclusion, Medvedev said that in his opinion, relations between Russia and the United States have again been seriously damaged and the prospects for change remain limited in the long term.

“What conclusions can we draw from this? Quite simple. We must admit that relations between Russia and the United States have again been damaged for decades to come. We have been, are and will remain systemic opponents“, concluded the former Russian president.