Polish parliament votes on two bills to ease strict restrictions on abortion

The Polish parliament will vote on two bills related to abortions today, reports Agence France-Presse. Legislation in this area in Poland remains among the most restrictive in the European Union, BTA reports.

The first proposal was submitted by the "Civil Coalition" party of Prime Minister Donald Tusk and the Left. It provides for partial decriminalization of abortions, as well as the abolition of criminal liability for assisting in their performance. Currently, such an act is punishable by imprisonment for up to three years.

The second bill was submitted by the more conservative partners in the ruling coalition - "Poland 2050" and the Polish People's Party. It aims to overturn a 2020 Constitutional Court ruling that banned abortions in cases of severe fetal impairment.

Disagreements in the ruling coalition slow down reform

Donald Tusk's government promised to liberalize abortion legislation even before winning the 2023 parliamentary elections. However, differences in the positions of the partners in the ruling coalition have slowed the process.

In traditionally Catholic Poland, abortion is currently only allowed in two circumstances: when the pregnancy is the result of a crime, such as rape or incest, or when there is a risk to the life or health of the mother.

The two bills propose different approaches to changing the current restrictions, but the outcome of the votes remains uncertain. The reasons are the disagreements among the ruling party and the position of the right-wing opposition.

Presidential veto may block changes

An additional obstacle to possible liberalization is the possibility that President Karol Nawrocki could veto legislative changes.

Nawrocki is supported by the opposition party “Law and Justice“, and his position creates a risk that even proposals approved by parliament will not lead to changes in the current legislation.

Thus, the future of the reform remains unclear both because of the differences between the political forces in parliament and because of the possibility that the president could block the adopted texts.