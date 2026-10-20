The West will never again be the leading force that sets the rules on the international stage, as the world is developing in a different direction. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting with graduates who have recently started working in the country's diplomatic service, TASS reports, News.bg reports.

According to him, global changes in the economy, politics and international finance are leading to a transformation of the world order and a change in the positions of the leading powers.

„Now that the world has taken a different direction, the historical process is objectively transforming the economy, politics and global finance. The West will no longer be the main player „who orders the music“. Now he is resorting to desperate measures and embarking on unprecedented adventures,“ Lavrov said.

Lavrov accused the West of unprecedented actions

In his speech, the Russian foreign minister cited the actions of the United States towards Venezuela as an example, mentioning the alleged kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

Lavrov also criticized the continued support of European countries for the Ukrainian authorities, which he described as support for the “neo-Nazi regime in Kiev“.

“Take, for example, the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, or the constant, long-standing and unprecedented support of Europeans for the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev - a regime that they now openly and without any hesitation describe as a tool through which the entire West is waging war against Russia“, the Russian minister noted.

Lavrov's statements reflect Moscow's position that the international balance of power is changing and that Western countries are losing their previous leading position in world affairs.