One dead, 12 injured in Russian drone attacks on Kiev

One person has been killed and 12 others injured in Russian drone attacks on Kiev since the beginning of the day. This was announced by the director of the healthcare department of the Kyiv City State Administration, Tetyana Mostypan, quoted by the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, reports BTA.

Six of the injured have been hospitalized. One of them is in critical condition, while the other five are in relatively stable condition.

Meanwhile, the Kiev police reported 11 injured in the attacks, specifying that one woman was in a state of shock.

Damage in five districts of the capital

According to law enforcement agencies, Russian drone strikes during the day caused damage in five districts of Kiev - Goloseevsky, Desnyansky, Solomensky, Obolonsky and Shevchenkovsky.

Among the affected sites are a residential building, a medical facility, a restaurant and a market. Several cars were also damaged.

Investigative teams, sappers, rescuers and employees of other specialized services continue to work at the sites of the strikes.

Ukrinform notes that Russia continues to attack the Ukrainian capital with drones equipped with jet engines.

Energy facility hit

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that a Russian attack hit an energy facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the Ukrainian capital.