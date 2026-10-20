NATO to send more aircraft, radar and drones to Black Sea after series of attacks on ships

NATO will send more maritime surveillance aircraft, radar systems and drones to the Black Sea after a series of deadly attacks on ships in the region linked to Russia's war in Ukraine, the alliance said on Monday, Reuters reported.

The decision was announced after the North Atlantic Council - the alliance's main decision-making body - discussed the security situation in the Black Sea at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

In addition to the additional aircraft, drones and radar systems, member states have sent or are about to send their own intelligence officers and teams to conduct a forensic assessment of the explosives used. This was stated by NATO military spokesman, American Colonel Martin O'Donnell.

The alliance has not yet determined who is behind the latest attacks. Military analysts point to Russia as the most likely perpetrator, but Moscow has not claimed responsibility for the attacks.

At least 23 sailors are missing or dead

Last week, seven sailors were reported missing after drones hit two chemical tankers near Romania's Black Sea coast. The strikes caused fires on board the ships and heightened concerns about the security of the important sea route for Ukraine.

In the past 10 days, at least five more cargo ships have been hit off the coast of Romania and neighboring Bulgaria. In total, at least 23 sailors were reported missing or dead.

NATO boosts surveillance and intelligence

Alliance spokeswoman Alison Hart confirmed that security in the Black Sea was discussed by the member states' permanent representatives.

“Today, the permanent representatives of NATO countries met at the North Atlantic Council to discuss security in the Black Sea“, she wrote on the social platform Ex.

Hart stressed that the alliance has already strengthened its defensive capabilities along its eastern flank, including means to counter drones.

“NATO has already strengthened its capabilities along its eastern flank, including the arsenal to counter drones. "We are sending additional forces and assets to the region, including for surveillance, intelligence and forensics," the spokeswoman added.