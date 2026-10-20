Witkoff to offer Putin a trilateral meeting with Trump and Zelensky

US special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to offer Russian President Vladimir Putin a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The proposal will likely be made during Witkoff's visit to Russia in the coming days, the Associated Press (AP) reported, reports News.bg.

The possibility of a meeting between the three leaders was announced at a press conference after talks between Witkoff and Zelensky, held on Tuesday in Oslo.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said that the US envoy will travel to St. Petersburg, where he will talk with representatives of the Russian leadership. He said Witkoff will present ideas discussed during his meeting with the Ukrainian president, as well as proposals that his European and American colleagues have been working on.

“Steve Witkoff will fly to St. Petersburg tomorrow, where he will meet with the Russian leadership and exchange ideas from this meeting, as well as proposals that his European and American colleagues have been working on. And he will probably prepare the ground for a meeting at the leadership level,“ said Storre.