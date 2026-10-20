Zelensky: Ukraine has a clear vision for achieving peace and expects the US to consider its proposals

Ukraine has a clear plan for achieving peace in the war with Russia and wants the United States to consider its proposals. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference in Oslo after his meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, „Ukrinform“ reported, BTA reports.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine wants peace more than any other country, while, according to him, Russia has chosen to continue the killings.

The Ukrainian head of state also recalled that Kiev was the first to support the US proposal for a ceasefire in the energy sector, but Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected the initiative. However, Ukraine continues to seek a solution to the issue.

“We have a clear vision of how to achieve peace. In these efforts, we are working together with our European and other partners. We want the American side to consider these ideas. In particular, one of the key proposals is to hold a possible trilateral meeting of leaders to resolve issues that can only be resolved at the highest level,“ Zelensky said.

He announced that on October 21, the US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff would leave for Russia. “We will see what Putin will say,“ the Ukrainian leader added.

US provides intelligence on Russian missile attacks

Ukraine continues to receive intelligence from the US, including through an early warning system for Russian ballistic missile attacks. This was announced by Zelensky after his talks with Witkoff, quoted by „Ukrinform“.

The Ukrainian president expressed gratitude for the timely sharing of information and emphasized its importance for the security of the population.

„We are grateful that intelligence data is now being shared operationally. We are talking about the early warning system - it is extremely important for our people, both for children and adults, because we receive a signal when ballistic missiles are approaching. That is why we are grateful to the American side; the system is working and that is wonderful“, Zelensky said.

He specified that in his talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio he discussed not only the exchange of intelligence information, but also issues related to the „Starlink“ systems and “Patriot“.

Earlier today, Zelensky arrived in Norway, with one of the main goals of his visit being a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, “Ukrinform“ indicates.

The agency also notes that in his previous talks with Marco Rubio, the Ukrainian president touched upon the topics of ballistic missile interception systems, early warning of Russian attacks, and the restoration of the “Starshield“ system - the military version of the “Starlink“ satellite communications system.