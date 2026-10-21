Russia will not follow the position of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for a final refusal to restore the “Nord Stream“. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a meeting with graduates accepted into the diplomatic service.

“We will not act like German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said that they would never restore the “Nord Stream“. Yes, this increased their electricity prices three or four times, but they must die for Ukraine. We will not be such idiots“, said Lavrov.

The Russian minister added that the possibility of the United States buying Russian gas, which Europe is refusing, is currently being discussed. According to him, the gas will then be presented as American and "ennobled".

“Money doesn't really smell, you know that“, said Sergey Lavrov.

“Nord Stream“ and “Nord Stream 2“ were built to transport Russian gas to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. The design capacity of each of the two systems is 55 billion cubic meters per year.

The construction of “Nord Stream 2“ was completed in September 2021, but the gas pipeline was never put into operation. In September 2022, explosions damaged both pipes of “Nord Stream“ and one of the two pipes of “Nord Stream 2“. Investigations into the case are ongoing in Germany.

Merz has repeatedly stated that Germany will not return to dependence on Russian energy resources. In October, Alice Weidel, co-chair of the “Alternative for Germany“, called for the restoration of Russian gas supplies and gas pipelines. Later, Kirill Dmitriev allowed the resumption of supplies via “Nord Stream“ with political cooperation with the party.

At the moment, no decision has been announced to restore or reuse the damaged gas pipelines. Lavrov's statement represents Moscow's political position, not a specific agreement or a procedure initiated to resume supplies.

Sources: rbc.ru, interfax.ru, kommersant.ru