Russian attacks on Kiev, Kharkiv and Kramatorsk: casualties and injuries

Russian drone and missile attacks have caused casualties and dozens of injuries in Kiev, Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Pervomaysk. The strikes affected residential areas, warehouses, garages, transport infrastructure and a commercial establishment.

In Kiev, the attacks began on the morning of October 20. According to data reported by Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko and the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, one person died during the day, and the number of injured subsequently reached 21. Twelve people were hospitalized.

In the evening strikes, a drone hit a warehouse building in the Desnyansky district, and another hit the territory of a garage cooperative in the Svyatoshynsky district. Earlier, fires were recorded in the Goloseevsky, Desnyansky and Shevchenko districts, which were extinguished.

Fire after hitting a transport facility

On the night of October 21, a drone hit a transport infrastructure facility in the Solomyansky district of Kiev. Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported: “In the Solomyansky district, an unmanned aerial vehicle hit a transport infrastructure facility“. A fire broke out after the strike, and emergency teams were sent to the scene. The statement did not provide any new information about the casualties.

Nine injured in strike on Kharkiv

On October 20, at around 3:30 p.m., a rocket strike was launched on a residential area in the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv. The Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office indicated that, according to preliminary data, a "Tornado-S" multiple launch rocket system was used.

Nine people were injured. Seven of them were injured and traumatized, and two women were diagnosed with acute stress reactions. Two private residential buildings were completely destroyed. A multi-storey building, other houses, cars, electrical networks and a production building were also damaged.

Kharkov Mayor Igor Terekhov announced that two hits were recorded – one in an open area and the other near private residential buildings. Two people who were in one of the destroyed homes were hospitalized.

Four killed in Kramatorsk

Kramatorsk in Donetsk region was attacked three times on October 20. According to regional authorities, at least four people were killed and six were injured in the strikes.

Three of the dead were employees of the local district heating company who were checking the readiness of the network for the heating season. Director Roman Polishchuk said: “Three of our employees were killed. They were providing basic needs for people in an active combat zone“.

A separate strike by an FPV drone killed another person. In Kramatorsk, 15 multi-storey residential buildings, two educational institutions, an administrative and commercial building and two cars were damaged.

A commercial facility was hit in Pervomaysk

On the evening of October 20, a drone hit the “Epicenter” hypermarket in Pervomaysk, Mykolaiv region. According to the regional administration, eight people were injured - five women aged between 28 and 56 and three men aged between 23 and 43. Two of the injured women were hospitalized.

The Ukrainian authorities have not reported the final amount of material damage to the affected facilities. Investigations into the individual attacks are ongoing.

Sources: pravda.com.ua