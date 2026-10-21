Russian diesel returns to Turkey and Brazil after Trump deal

Russian diesel exports to Turkey and Brazil are resuming after a deal between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. At least two tankers have already set sail for both countries, according to data from shipping tracking companies Kpler and LSEG.

The tanker Dolunay left the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk on October 14 and is headed for Alanya, Turkey. Two days later, the Leruo set sail from the same port, with its stated destination being Manaus in Brazil. Each of the ships carries approximately 300,000 barrels of diesel fuel.

Turkey and Brazil are again among the main buyers

Turkey and Brazil have become the largest buyers of Russian diesel after Western sanctions imposed over Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine rerouted Moscow’s trade routes.

According to Kpler data, Turkey received about 34% of Russian diesel exports in 2026, or about 95,000 barrels per day. Brazil’s share is about 24%, or about 66,000 barrels per day. Russia is usually the second-largest exporter of diesel in the world after the United States.

Russian diesel has also started arriving in Morocco. Between October 11 and 20, about 210,000 tons of fuel, or 1.56 million barrels, were shipped.

Moscow lifts ban after deal with Washington

Russia lifted a self-imposed ban on diesel exports on October 9. The restriction was introduced after Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries that disrupted production and led to fuel shortages on the domestic market.

On the same day, Trump announced that Russia would deliver more than 300,000 tons of diesel immediately, another 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons after that. The US president presented the agreement as a measure to increase supply and limit price pressure on fuels.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the aim was to encourage Moscow to end the war in Ukraine. “This is an incentive to try to end the war. This is not an economic lifeline for Russia,“ Wright said.

On October 17, Trump suspended the implementation of a new package of sanctions against Russia and the planned tariffs on countries that buy Russian energy. The decision drew criticism from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress, who warned that it could provide additional revenue for Moscow.

Sources: reuters.com, apnews.com, axios.com