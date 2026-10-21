On the Island: Two arrested again in connection with plot against US base

Two men have been arrested again in the UK in connection with the investigation into an alleged plot against RAF Fairford air base, used by the US Air Force. They were detained on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service, British counter-terrorism police said.

One suspect is a 24-year-old British citizen and the other is a 25-year-old British-Iranian citizen. Both are from the Westminster area of London. The re-arrests were made under Section 3 of the National Security Act 2023, which criminalises acts that are likely to materially assist a foreign intelligence service.

Investigation leads to Iran

British police have identified Iran as the country of interest in the investigation. Assistant Commissioner Lawrence Taylor, head of the national counter-terrorism service, said police considered it “highly likely” that there was Iranian state involvement.

“This is still an active investigation and evidence is being gathered. Our position remains the same – we consider it highly likely that there was Iranian state involvement,” Taylor said.

He said investigators were continuing to establish the true extent of the alleged involvement and its purpose. Iran denies involvement.

How the case began

The incident near RAF Fairford took place on September 27. Police were called to reports of suspicious movement of three white vans near the base. Armed police and bomb disposal experts were sent to the area, and residents were evacuated from their homes.

Police later said that a quantity of petrol was found in the vans, but no explosive devices were found. Five men were initially detained. The 24-year-old British citizen is among them, while the 25-year-old British-Iranian citizen was arrested separately in London on October 1.

A total of seven men have been detained in connection with the case. All have been released on bail and no charges have been filed. The other five suspects remain free on police bail.

US bombers withdrawn

RAF Fairford is used by the US Air Force as a base for B-1 bombers. After the incident, the US withdrew the planes from the site and returned them to US bases.

The investigation is ongoing. British authorities have not given a deadline for its completion, and police have not said whether further arrests or charges are expected.

Sources: apnews.com, theguardian.com, afp.com