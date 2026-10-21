Trump: Putin and Zelensky should not be in the same room

Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky do not need to be in the same room for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine to be reached. This was stated by US President Donald Trump to journalists at the White House.

“They do not need to be in the same room. I think they can do it another way“, Trump said, answering a question whether a personal meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents is necessary for the signing of an agreement. He added that it does not matter to him how the agreement is reached, since there is “tremendous” between the two leaders enmity.

Washington is preparing a proposal for a framework agreement

Trump's statement was made against the backdrop of a new attempt by the US administration to renew diplomatic efforts to end the war. US special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Volodymyr Zelensky and European representatives in Oslo. After them, he is expected to present to Vladimir Putin a proposal developed with the participation of Ukraine and European allies.

According to Axios, the goal is to prepare a framework agreement to end the conflict. The publication quoted Trump as saying that he believed that Russia wanted an agreement to be reached, but doubted whether Zelensky shared the same desire.

After talks with the US side, Zelensky said that Ukraine had "clear ideas" about how peace could be achieved. He did not publicly announce the specific parameters of the proposal under discussion.

Trump urges Zelensky to reach a deal

For weeks, the US president has been increasing pressure on Kiev to accept an agreement to end the war. Trump has called on Zelensky to reach a deal and questioned his willingness to end the conflict.

At the same time, relations between Washington and Kiev have become strained due to US decisions that the Ukrainian side associates with pressure for concessions from Moscow. The Associated Press reported that Zelensky had spoken with US senators about restrictions on intelligence sharing and arms supplies.

No peace deal announced

On October 19, Trump said he was open to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky is not listed as a participant in this possible meeting.

No peace agreement has been announced between Russia and Ukraine at this time. Moscow and Kiev continue to have differences on fundamental issues, and no date has been set for a direct meeting between Putin and Zelensky. The next step in American diplomacy is expected to be the presentation of Witkoff's proposal to the Russian leadership.

Sources: meduza.io, axios.com, apnews.com