EU prepares new sanctions against Russia; Zakharova: Brussels continues to eat cacti

The European Union continues to work on new sanctions against Russia, but as of October 21, it has not been confirmed that restrictions on Russian oil have already been included in the final 22nd package. On October 12, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaia Kalas said that member states had approved nearly 1,600 new entries, mainly targeting the Russian military-industrial complex, while preparations for the next measures are ongoing.

According to Kalas, more than half of the new restrictions concern the ballistic missile production chain. The list also includes 77 individuals related to the organization of elections in occupied Ukrainian territories. The European Diplomatic Service described the expansion as the largest increase in the sanctions list since the beginning of the war.

Energy and finance are already among the main targets of European sanctions. With the 21st package of July 23, the EU expanded restrictions on the Russian banking sector and crypto operators, included ships from the “shadow fleet“ and imposed measures against oil refineries in Russia and Belarus. The package also maintained the restriction on the mechanism for capping the price of Russian oil until July 2027.

Moscow compares sanctions policy to “eating cactus“

The Russian Foreign Ministry reacted sharply to Brussels' intentions. Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova compared the EU's approach to Russian energy exports to the anecdote about mice that prick themselves but continue to eat cactus.

“The European Union continues to eat cactus“, Zakharova said.

She linked the sanctions with warnings of consequences for the European economy and energy supplies. Her statement was made in connection with restrictions on Russian hydrocarbon exports.

Dmitriev: Trump wants Zelensky to seek peace

Against this backdrop, the Russian President's special representative Kirill Dmitriev said that Donald Trump expects Volodymyr Zelensky to show readiness for a peaceful settlement of the conflict. His comment followed words from the US president that Kiev should strive for a deal, because in the absence of an agreement the situation for Ukraine would become “very bad“.

US envoy Steve Witkoff is to present Vladimir Putin with a renewed proposal to end the war. According to an American representative, the plan aims to pave the way for direct negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the US. Kiev has said it is ready to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries if Moscow takes the same step.

Peskov allows Western journalists to Putin's press conference

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that journalists from countries designated by Moscow as “unfriendly“ will be able to participate in the Russian president's big press conference in December.

“They will participate. Yes, we will invite them, as we always do,“, Peskov said.

The press conference will again be combined with Putin's direct line. The exact date of the event has not yet been announced.

Sources: tass.ru, apnews.com, m24.ru