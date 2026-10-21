Curfew imposed for minors in several French cities

The police union Alliance Police Nationale accused the French authorities of sending half a company of CRS units to guard a chocolate shop linked to Brigitte Macron's family, while shops were looted in other cities. The case is from Amiens and is related to the riots in France on October 17.

According to the union, six police cars were stationed in front of the Jean Trogneux store. In a publication quoted by French media, Alliance said:

While shops were being looted, half a company was stationed in front of the Trogneux family's chocolate shop.

The union directed its criticism directly at President Emmanuel Macron and demanded an explanation for the distribution of police forces.

The claim was rejected by the prefect of the Somme department. In a statement released on Tuesday, he denied that any forces had been specifically deployed to guard the Trogneux store. According to the prefecture, a CRS company had arrived urgently in Amiens to reinforce local police forces after violent acts against the security forces and to ensure the security of all commercial establishments in the center.

The prefecture specified that the police cars were stationed on the Place de Gambetta and near the train station. From there, the officers were supposed to respond to the main shopping street, and not just to guard the store linked to Brigitte Macron's relatives.

Curfew for minors in several cities

Amid the looting and vandalism, French authorities have begun to introduce local evening restrictions. In Marseille, minors are not allowed in certain parts of the city center, around shopping centers and in the areas of Aubagne and Plan de Campan between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. until at least Friday.

Similar measures were also announced in parts of Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux, Lille and Nice. In some cities, the restrictions apply only to minors, while others have introduced broader bans on movement or gatherings in certain areas. In six municipalities in Martinique - Fort-de-France, Le Lamentin, Le Robert, Schoelcher, Ducaux and Saint-Joseph - the curfew is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that local measures had contributed to the calm at night and that new restrictions would be introduced where the situation warranted. In Marseille, Interior Minister Laurent Nunes promised a stronger police presence at the next demonstration, scheduled for October 24.

Sources: lemonde.fr, leparisien.fr, apnews.com