Europe worries that Trump is genuinely sympathetic to Putin

There is growing concern in Europe that Donald Trump is showing more sympathy for Vladimir Putin than for Volodymyr Zelensky. European officials and diplomats associate the US president's tougher stance on Ukraine not only with strategic calculations, but also with his personal attitude towards the Ukrainian head of state, reports Politico.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has alternated pressure for concessions from Kiev with limited and hesitant support for Ukrainian defense. However, in the past two weeks, American policy has sharply shifted towards rapprochement with Moscow. Against this backdrop, Washington has agreed with Russia to import large quantities of diesel fuel, presented as a measure to reduce fuel prices in the United States before the midterm elections on November 3.

The New York Times presents the move as an attempt by Trump to ease political pressure over gasoline prices, even if it means actions that effectively facilitate Putin's war efforts. The deal has also drawn criticism from Republicans, who warn that the short-term effect on prices could be achieved at the expense of the US position on Russia.

Republican senator accuses Putin of manipulating Trump

Senator Tom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina, said the Russian president is exploiting Trump's desire for a quick political result. “The Russians are lying. Putin is lying. Putin is playing President Trump like a violin,” Tillis told CNN, as quoted by The Hill.

The senator warned that history would not judge Trump favorably if he abandoned Ukraine. Tillis and three other Republican senators have asked the Pentagon inspector general to investigate whether senior officials in the department restricted Ukraine’s access to American intelligence and to Starshield systems, the military version of the Starlink satellite network.

Ukraine claims the restrictions have hampered its defense, including warnings of Russian missile attacks. After speaking with Zelensky, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump did not order actions aimed at harming Ukraine. Zelensky announced that the early warning system has been restored.

New talks, but no clarity on the US line

According to the Associated Press, Trump has again increased pressure on Zelensky to accept a deal with Russia. “We want Zelensky to make a deal“, the US president said. He also said that Europe is getting tired of the war, although European countries are discussing how to compensate for a possible reduction in US support.

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff plans to present Putin with a renewed proposal to end the war after talks with Zelensky and European representatives in Oslo. The possibility of a direct meeting between Trump, Putin and Zelensky is also being discussed, but there is no confirmed date or agreement from Moscow and Kiev.

Sources: politico.eu, aol.com, apnews.com